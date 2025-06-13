Petrohan Pass Reopens for Vehicles Over 3.5 Tonnes Traveling Toward Sofia

From 9.00 a.m. on 16 June (Monday), motor vehicles over 3.5 t travelling from Montana to Sofia will be allowed to pass through the Petrohan Pass - road II-81. Trucks will not be allowed through the pass on weekends - Saturday and Sunday, on weekdays from 5.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. and from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m., and on Fridays from 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 a.m. on Mondays. The restriction will make it easier for residents in the region to travel when they set off on their journeys in the morning and in the afternoon when they return to their homes.

The road through the Petrohan Pass is one of the possible alternative routes for trucks travelling from Montana to Sofia. The detour routes for the vehicles due to the upgrading of the Mezdra - Botevgrad road are as follows:

For Light Vehicles (under 3.5 tonnes):

Detour via:

Road III-1004: Pavolche – Chelopek

Road III-1602: Chelopek – village of Lyutibrod

Road II-16: Lyutibrod – Eliseina – Svoge

Sofia Ring Road (and vice versa)

For Heavy Vehicles (over 3.5 tonnes):

Main detour routes:

Route via road II-13:

Krapchene – Krivodol – Borovan – Byala Slatina – Knezha – Dolni Dabnik –

Road I-3: Dolni Dabnik – Cherven Bryag – Lukovit – Zlatna Panega – Hemus Motorway (and return)

Vratsa – Borovan – Byala Slatina – Knezha – Dolni Dabnik –

Road I-3: Dolni Dabnik – Cherven Bryag – Lukovit – Zlatna Panega – Hemus Motorway (and return)

Additional detour options for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes:

Toward Montana only:

Hemus Motorway → Road I-3 Yablanitsa – Zlatna Panega →

Road III-3082 Zlatna Panega – Roman →

Road III-103 Roman – Mezdra →

Interchange "Moravitsa" →

Road I-1: Moravitsa – Vratsa – Montana

Road II-81 through Petrohan Pass — permitted until July 11, 2025

Drivers may also use other national roads, following the existing permanent traffic regulations applicable to those routes.

Note:

The order for the temporary traffic and safety regulation through Petrohan Pass on road II-81 is in effect until July 11, 2025.