НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany

The information is from the Bild newspaper

деца фантоми разбиха схема източване надбавки българско участие германия
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:14, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

German authorities have uncovered a fraudulent scheme involving the siphoning of child benefits by Romanians and Bulgarians, Bild newspaper reported. They had been receiving child benefits for 59 children who, in fact, do not exist. The fraud, according to the publication, was uncovered by the mayor of the city, not by the relevant federal institutions.

In October 2024, large-scale raids took place at the "White Giant" – the name of a notorious high-rise building in Duisburg. The building houses 32 apartments. The reason for the raids was suspicion that the fraudulent child benefits scheme was being carried out there.

For an extended period, payments had been made in Duisburg for dozens of children who do not actually live there. The mayor’s suspicions that not all 300 children registered at the "White Giant" actually reside there were confirmed. In reality, they live in Bulgaria and Romania, the home countries of the building's inhabitants.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
17:47, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
17:32, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
16:56, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
15:50, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
14:51, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
14:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
14:11, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
22:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
21:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
21:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
20:57, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
20:27, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 17,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в Босна
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в...
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля петно върху образователната система
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля...
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и "Бъфи, убийцата на вампири"
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и...
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния парламентарен вот
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния...
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Очаквайте: Велислав Вуцов, Филип Филипов, Станка Златева и Милена Тодорова в "Арена спорт"
Очаквайте: Велислав Вуцов, Филип Филипов, Станка Златева и Милена Тодорова в "Арена спорт"
Заради дербито между ЦСКА и Левски променят временно движението в деня на мача
Заради дербито между ЦСКА и Левски променят временно движението в деня на мача