Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day

On February 26, 2025, we observe the International Day Against School Bullying, known as "Pink Shirt Day". Various initiatives are being organised in schools around the world to raise awareness and demonstrate that violence has no place in schools. How is this day being marked at the German Language High School "Friedrich Schiller" in Ruse?

On average, 30 incidents of bullying occur daily in schools, and three out of every five children in our country have experienced physical violence, according to WHO data. Julieta Ivanova has been a school counselor for 12 years and has frequently encountered conflict situations among adolescents.

Julieta Ivanova - school pedagogical counsellor: "The child who shows aggression accumulates in himself a lack of understanding, a lack of support. They are not being listened to, whether at home or among their friends, and this builds up anger that eventually finds an outlet through aggression..

Increasingly, children copy aggression from their circle of friends.

"And what mum and dad have said so far is left in the background. And if the child has not developed the skills to say 'no' or 'I don’t agree to be part of this, which you want to involve me in,' they become part of many unacceptable behaviors."

So a day like this is important to remind that violence has no place in school.

Julieta Ivanova – School Counselor: "The students have released balloons in the school yard again with messages, and wearing pink as a symbol of support and solidarity with victims of violence and bullying is something that is done every year. This year, they will distribute these messages. So, besides being a symbol, these messages also contain ways for students to seek help and not be afraid to speak out. The most important thing is, as we mentioned earlier – to share."

Few students would admit that they have been victims of bullying, but all of them say they have witnessed it.

"Yes, I have been a witness, but not a victim. Too many people attacked him, and he didn’t know where to turn for help. They need to turn to an adult and seek help." "Many of the children who exhibit any form of violence do it to look 'cool.'" "In our school, in every room, there are notes with the national hotline number for children against bullying, and they can call it. Aggression should not be responded to with aggression."

Every last Wednesday of February is observed as "Pink Shirt Day." And like every initiative against violence, this one is important because now more than ever, we need a safe learning environment for all children.

