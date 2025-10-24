БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera

The Jury That Picks Voices for La Scala and the Metropolitan Is Searching for New Stars Right Here in Bulgaria

When in Bulgaria can you meet the people who choose singers for the stages of La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, or Covent Garden? The answer: when Sofia hosts the world’s most prestigious singing competition, “Operalia”, founded by none other than Plácido Domingo.

The credit for bringing this monumental musical event to Bulgaria goes to Sonya Yoncheva, whose own career took off after winning her first “Operalia” prize.

Winning “Operalia” almost always guarantees the launch of a global career. For young singers, the stakes are high: they perform in front of those who can take them to the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses.

Jonathan Frend, who has spent over 35 years selecting singers for the Metropolitan Opera, explains the challenge:
"If someone sings any aria with an impassive face, with limited vocal colour, and a body that conveys no dramatic context, then it doesn’t matter what they sing. I lose interest and don’t know what to do with that voice."

Even though Peter Katona has been on the “Operalia” jury for years, he admits he cannot fully explain the secret behind the competition’s success:
"‘Operalia’ is a selection committee that screens singers from a large number of applications. Then the jury listens to what has been presented. In some cases, interesting candidates are recommended directly by Plácido Domingo – singers he has met and encouraged to participate. But none of this can be fully explained. Not only the winners, but also some participants get a strong career start. Some might say it’s simply due to Domingo’s reputation in the opera world. I have no idea, but the fact is, ‘Operalia’ results have a significant impact on the future of these singers."

Paolo Gavazzeni decides which young voices should be the focus of 'La Scala' and explains exactly how a young singer can get the chance to appear on this legendary stage:

Paolo Gavazzeni: "When you present a show to the public, you have to think - they have bought tickets to hear Ms Netrebko, and if Ms Netrebko doesn't sing, the price has already been paid, so you have to offer a performance of the highest level. And that level is achieved with rehearsals. So I need two ensembles that have rehearsed for the show. On the other hand, it's always nice to have a young cast. I don't want to say 'with voices from the future' because that sounds arrogant, but you can take a chance with the second cast and give them a chance to show who they are."

Which young singers will become the new stars of “Operalia” will be revealed this Sunday at the competition’s finale. For them, Bulgaria will always remain the place where their journey to the world’s greatest stages begins.

"Operalia is not some algorithm that discovers the truth. 'Operalia' is a selection committee that chooses singers from a large number of entries. And then comes the jury who sits down and listens to what's put in front of us."

