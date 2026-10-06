Bulgaria is carrying out a rescue operation 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who convened representatives of several ministries on October 6.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable attack in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. It is a blatant violation of maritime law and of the rules governing maritime affairs in general,” Radev said.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “As I have previously said, if this war is not brought to an end in time, it will continue to expand geographically and increase the risk of even a global conflict. We are seeing the war intensify, with all the rules of international law now being violated and civilian commercial vessels coming under attack. This is absolutely unacceptable. What is happening is making shipping in the Black Sea extremely difficult, driving up insurance costs even further and making navigation extremely challenging.”

As far as we know, the second vessel was carrying wheat and was sailing south, while the first vessel, which sank, was sailing north, the Prime Minister said. “We do not know what cargo the first vessel was carrying,” he added.

We will not under any circumstances allow the Bulgarian coast to be threatened by drifting vessels.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are also carrying out reconnaissance for possible spills and environmental pollution. But for us, as a state responsible within its exclusive economic zone for the health and lives of anyone navigating these waters, the most important thing is that we are obliged to carry out emergency rescue operations to search for and save lives.”

The operation, being coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna, continues, with rescuers searching for survivors from the first vessel, which sank, the Prime Minister added.

Two commercial vessels were attacked by drones at around 3am last night. Both maritime and aerial drones were used, something that has been categorically confirmed by the crews. Both ships sustained damage.

New details emerge after two ships attacked by drones in the Black Sea

The first vessel, which was sailing under the Togo flag, sank. The crew of the second vessel, which was also hit and caught fire, managed to evacuate and was rescued by a Bulgarian vessel, Radev said.

At the time, the Bulgarian RO-RO vessel Dioscuria was in the area. Its crew saw the explosion on the first vessel and headed towards the scene. However, they found only an overturned lifeboat, three overturned rafts and life jackets. No people have been found so far. The crew of the first vessel remains missing.

The second vessel was also reached by the Dioscuria. A fast boat from the Bulgarian Navy was dispatched and managed to take on board two injured crew members.

What is the condition of those injured in the incident in Bulgarian waters in which drones hit two ships?

“One person suffered burns and another sustained a head injury. They are already aboard the fast boat and are due to arrive at the port of Varna at any moment. Medical teams from the Military Hospital in Varna have been mobilised and all necessary assistance will be provided,” Radev said.

The remaining 16 crew members are being taken to shore aboard a Border Police patrol boat. Eleven members of the crew are Turkish nationals and seven are Indian nationals.