PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria”

Meta has an interest in investing in Bulgaria because of the regional opportunities and the human potential that our country offers. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to journalists in New York, following his meeting with representatives of the technology giant n September 25.

“Yesterday, after the meeting with General Electric, where we discussed small modular reactors, we also raised the issue of energy security and the future technological opportunities available to Bulgaria. These include building special infrastructure, developing the capacity for giga-factories dedicated to artificial intelligence, and, of course, attracting a strategic partner such as Meta, which is of exceptional importance,” he explained.

According to him, Bulgaria’s potential lies primarily in its energy capabilities. The ambition is not merely to remain an importer of electricity but to harness it from all available sources, including for the development of data centres – a possibility further supported by the country’s strong optical connectivity.

“Meta introduced us to their investment plans in Europe. This year and next, they are focusing on other countries, but after 2028 they have expressed very serious interest, precisely because of the regional opportunities and potential that Bulgaria provides. For us, it is important to combine the interest of American businesses, equipment manufacturers, and end users alike,” Zhelyazkov added.

Asked about the water crisis in Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov stated that “the time for seeking who is to blame for the situation we have reached has long passed.”