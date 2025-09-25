БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria"

Meta has an interest in investing in Bulgaria because of the regional opportunities and the human potential that our country offers. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to journalists in New York, following his meeting with representatives of the technology giant n September 25.

“Yesterday, after the meeting with General Electric, where we discussed small modular reactors, we also raised the issue of energy security and the future technological opportunities available to Bulgaria. These include building special infrastructure, developing the capacity for giga-factories dedicated to artificial intelligence, and, of course, attracting a strategic partner such as Meta, which is of exceptional importance,” he explained.

According to him, Bulgaria’s potential lies primarily in its energy capabilities. The ambition is not merely to remain an importer of electricity but to harness it from all available sources, including for the development of data centres – a possibility further supported by the country’s strong optical connectivity.

“Meta introduced us to their investment plans in Europe. This year and next, they are focusing on other countries, but after 2028 they have expressed very serious interest, precisely because of the regional opportunities and potential that Bulgaria provides. For us, it is important to combine the interest of American businesses, equipment manufacturers, and end users alike,” Zhelyazkov added.

Asked about the water crisis in Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov stated that “the time for seeking who is to blame for the situation we have reached has long passed.”

“Everything that can be done tomorrow, can in fact be done today – whether investments in infrastructure, feeder pipelines, or new water sources. At present, work is under way on several sources and boreholes. The results, I believe, will be evident after the 27th. Tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov will be in Breznik. We are also looking at other regions facing similar problems, including Pleven. At this stage, the board is an instrument, but not the solution. The solution lies in targeted action, because people have every right to be dissatisfied with the pace and quality of the service – if we can even speak of quality at all,” he concluded.

