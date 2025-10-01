БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг,...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за задържания българин от Израел:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Българин, част от хуманитарната флотилия за Газа, е сред...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: It Is Our Duty to Ensure Dignified Incomes and Quality Care for the Elderly

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази

We are working for a higher supplement to the pensions of survivors of deceased spouses, the Prime Minister added

Росен Желязков
Снимка: BTA

"On this day, the world focuses on elderly people – not as individuals in the shadows, but as bearers of experience, wisdom, and an active force in society. It is our duty to provide dignified incomes, quality care, and the respect they deserve," said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on October 1

"That is why, despite the challenges, we have increased all pensions by 8.6% and raised the social old-age pension. We are working to increase the survivor’s pension supplement from 30% to 35%. We are taking decisive action against illegal care homes and investing in modern care services. We are creating 254 new social and health-social services, renovating all state-funded care homes for the elderly, and within a year the conditions will be fully modernised. Today we pay tribute to the people whose work and wisdom built Bulgaria as we know it," the Prime Minister added.

According to Rosen Zhelyazkov, it is our duty to pass on this example to the next generations and to ensure that the bridge between youth and experience remains strong and unshakable.

"After all, continuity is the strength that drives a nation forward. Happy International Day of Older Persons!" he concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически, психически и сексуално на 4-годишно дете
1
Агресия в детската градина: Възпитателка посягала физически,...
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна инспекция"
2
След скандала в ДАИ: Освобождават директора на "Автомобилна...
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце Делчев"
3
Голям пожар избухна тази нощ в столичния квартал "Гоце...
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин настоява за максимална присъда за шофьора на АТВ-то
4
"Имаме едно голямо бебе": Чичото на 4-годишния Мартин...
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се похвалят на приятели
5
Момчета нападнаха и пребиха възрастен мъж - снимали, за да се...
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май (МЕМЕТА)
6
На вниманието на ДАИ: Iron Maiden ще изнесат концерт на 26 май...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Politics

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Be Active in Building a "Wall Against Drones" on the Eastern Flank of the EU and NATO
PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Be Active in Building a "Wall Against Drones" on the Eastern Flank of the EU and NATO
Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Have Significant Untapped Potential for Economic Partnership Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Have Significant Untapped Potential for Economic Partnership
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Bulgaria Presented Its Vision for Energy Security at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Saudi Arabia Bulgaria Presented Its Vision for Energy Security at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Saudi Arabia
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Bulgarian Society Has a Duty to Ensure the Well-Being of the Elderly, Says Parliament Speaker on International Day of Older Persons Bulgarian Society Has a Duty to Ensure the Well-Being of the Elderly, Says Parliament Speaker on International Day of Older Persons
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Security and Economic Partnership Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Security and Economic Partnership
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Immediate Closure of the 'Road Transport Administration' Agency Amid Corruption Scandal
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да тръгват на път с подходящи гуми
АПИ: В планинските райони дъждът преминава в сняг, шофьорите да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства ВКС: Сарафов вече няма правомощия да иска възобновяване на производства
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул Земетресение е регистрирано в Истанбул
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
"Спрете геноцида в Газа": Какво призова задържаният от...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата във Варна поема разследването за предполагаемо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Срина се системата за проверка на глоби в КАТ
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ