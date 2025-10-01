PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: It Is Our Duty to Ensure Dignified Incomes and Quality Care for the Elderly

"On this day, the world focuses on elderly people – not as individuals in the shadows, but as bearers of experience, wisdom, and an active force in society. It is our duty to provide dignified incomes, quality care, and the respect they deserve," said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on October 1

"That is why, despite the challenges, we have increased all pensions by 8.6% and raised the social old-age pension. We are working to increase the survivor’s pension supplement from 30% to 35%. We are taking decisive action against illegal care homes and investing in modern care services. We are creating 254 new social and health-social services, renovating all state-funded care homes for the elderly, and within a year the conditions will be fully modernised. Today we pay tribute to the people whose work and wisdom built Bulgaria as we know it," the Prime Minister added.

According to Rosen Zhelyazkov, it is our duty to pass on this example to the next generations and to ensure that the bridge between youth and experience remains strong and unshakable.