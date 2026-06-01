PM Rumen Radev Calls on Regional Governors for Swift Disaster Response, Lawful Governance and Investment Strategies

Rapid and effective disaster response, lawful administration, and strategies for attracting investment at regional level are among the main tasks and objectives outlined by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a working meeting with regional governors today, June 1.

Prime Minister Radev convened the meeting at the Council of Ministers with the aim of achieving optimal coordination between the government and regional governors.

Prime Minister Radev requested the regional governors to review and update the local plans in case of disasters or crises as soon as possible. The objective is to ensure that local organisations are able to provide an immediate response in support of citizens and restore normality in the shortest possible time. With the summer months approaching, particular emphasis was placed on the risks of wildfires and drought.

Secondly, Prime Minister Rumen Radev highlighted the importance of coordination with mayors and the territorial structures of the executive branch. He also stated that regional governors are expected to take principled positions in the interests of citizens and serve as an additional safeguard against breaches of the law.

Radev further underlined the government's commitment to maximum transparency in relation to the state budget and the spending of public funds.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev also drew particular attention to the long-term development of Bulgaria’s regions.

“We should look ahead, not merely spend our time extinguishing inherited fires,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Radev, regional governors should adopt a strategic approach to the development of their regions and make targeted efforts to attract investment at local level.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of reducing administrative burdens and accelerating digitalisation.

“The government will do everything possible to work productively with you,” Radev added.

The clearing of riverbeds, the management of state assets and ongoing procedures under European programmes were also among the topics discussed during today’s meeting.

The meeting was attended by Environment and Water Minister Rositsa Karamfilova, as well as deputy ministers from the ministries of Agriculture and Food, Regional Development and Public Works, Labour and Social Policy, Tourism, and Culture.