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PM Rumen Radev: Ensuring Peace and Security Is a Shared Priority for Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia

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Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
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Ensuring peace and security is a shared priority for Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia. This was the common position expressed today by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the Kingdom’s Minister of Interior, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during a meeting at the Council of Ministers on November 4. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova also attended the meeting, the government press office announced.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a leading political and economic force in the Middle East and a key partner for Bulgaria in the Persian Gulf,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and end hostilities in the Middle East. He also condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure in the country, which had resulted in innocent people being killed and injured.

Photos: Government Press Office

“We see considerable potential for developing our bilateral relations in investment, trade, transport, science and education, the defence industry and energy. This visit is not only an expression of the friendship between our countries, but also an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in combating organised crime and terrorism, expand information-sharing and pool our efforts to protect critical infrastructure and citizens,” the Prime Minister added.

Rumen Radev highlighted improved transport, energy and digital connectivity with neighbouring regions as a key issue for strengthening stability and ensuring reliable supply chains and energy supplies to Europe.

In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the summit on connectivity to be held in Bulgaria. This assessment is based on a project proposed by Saudi Arabia for the supply of energy commodities, which would establish a new corridor for energy diversification towards Europe.

For his part, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud underlined Saudi Arabia’s readiness to take its relations with Bulgaria to a new and higher level. He said that during his meeting with Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, they had discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in security and counter-terrorism.

“The current political stability in Bulgaria opens up new opportunities for cooperation in many other areas of mutual interest,” he added.

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