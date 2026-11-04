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Anti-Mafia Officers Arrest Key Figure in Illegal Cigarette Manufacturing in Bulgaria in the Village of Riltsi

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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The investigation concerns the illegal storage of cigarette-making machinery and equipment, not the illegal production of cigarettes

антимафиотите задържаха знаково лице нелегалното производство цигари нас рилци

A prominent figure in the illegal cigarette manufacturing trade has been arrested during an operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Ministry of Interior in the village of Riltzi, Blagoevgrad District.

The individual is known to anti-mafia investigators for involvement in setting up and equipping illegal cigarette factories.

Despite initial reports of an illegal cigarette factory in the village, the investigation concerns the unlawful storage of cigarette manufacturing machinery and equipment, the Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor's Office said.

The private industrial unit contained machinery and equipment prepared for cigarette production.

The specialised police operation took place in the village last night. Three people suspected of involvement in the crime were detained for 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched.

The investigation is currently seeking to establish whether the cigarette-making machinery was intended to be used for production.

Regarding the postponement of the briefing, originally scheduled for 07:30 this morning and rescheduled for 14:30, the relevant authorities said they had waited until sufficient information had been gathered to ensure that it could be communicated accurately to the public.

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