PM Rumen Radev Congratulates Four-Time World Champion Karlos Nasar

Bulgaria's Prime minister, Rumen Radev, congratulated four-time world champion Karlos Nasar on social media.

Karlos Nasar claims his fourth world title with an impressive combined total of 415kg

"I congratulate Karlos Nasar on winning the world weightlifting title at the championships in China and setting three new world records!

The achievements of Bulgarian athletes demonstrate that success is entirely possible when you have built character, discipline and are dedicated to winning for Bulgaria!", Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook.