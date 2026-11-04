Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Wins Fourth World Weightlifting Title

Karlos Nasar has once again proved that he is among the biggest stars in world weightlifting! The Bulgarian superstar claimed the fourth world title of his career after winning the total in the men's 95kg category at the World Championships. Nasar finished the competition with an impressive combined total of 415kg, having earlier set a new world record in the snatch.

The Bulgarian demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, leaving no doubt about his superiority. After winning gold in the snatch with 185kg, Nasar continued his outstanding performance in the clean and jerk, where he lifted 230kg.

From the very start of the competition, the Bulgarian lifter showed that he was in excellent form. He opened his snatch campaign with 175kg, which he lifted without any difficulty. He followed this with a successful second attempt at 180kg, before his coaching team decided to raise his final attempt to 185kg.

Nasar was once again flawless, successfully lifting the record-breaking weight to secure the gold medal in the snatch and achieve another historic milestone for Bulgarian weightlifting.

After a short break, the competition resumed with the clean and jerk, where the battle for the medals in the total remained fiercely contested.

Nasar had initially declared 200kg, but his coaching team subsequently increased his opening weight. The Bulgarian stepped onto the platform for his first attempt at 213kg and lifted it successfully, bringing his combined total to 398kg.

On his second appearance on the platform, he successfully lifted 220kg, increasing his total to 405kg and putting himself in an excellent position in the race for the world title.

The decisive moments came during the final attempts of the main contenders for gold. Nasar's rivals failed to lift their declared weights, securing the Bulgarian's victory in the total even before his final appearance on the platform.

Although he had already secured the world title, Nasar was not finished. He raised his final declared weight to 230kg and successfully lifted it, bringing his impressive combined total to 415kg.

The Bulgarian national team lifter thus completed the competition with six successful attempts out of six, further cementing his dominance in the category.