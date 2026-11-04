A Fox Trots Through 'Vazrazhdane' Neighborhood in Sofia; In Two Days, It Killed Five Chickens

A fox was spotted having a casual stroll through Sofia's 'Vazrazhdane' district. The animal has been seen in several locations, including the park near the children's playground and water park, and, a few days ago, near the car park of a large hypermarket and a bank in the neighbourhood.

The fox attempted to enter a nearby house where chickens are kept in the garden. However, the opening through which it was trying to get in was blocked, and tonight the fox was unable to make off with its prey. The woman who lives there complained that the fox had killed five of her chickens in two days.

Local residents say the fox appears to be peaceful and is not afraid of people passing nearby.

Photos: BNT