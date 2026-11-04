BG-ALERT System Activated in Burgas and Tsarevo Due to Heavy Rainfall

The BG-ALERT emergency warning system has been activated in Burgas due to heavy rainfall. The warning was issued by the Regional Administration.

Following the issuance of a red alert for significant rainfall in Tsarevo Municipality, the BG-ALERT early warning system was also activated.

Municipal response teams are on standby and are carrying out inspections of critical areas to monitor the situation and respond if necessary.

Local authorities are urging residents and visitors to the area to exercise particular caution and avoid walking near rivers, ravines and other bodies of water due to the risk of sudden rises in water levels.