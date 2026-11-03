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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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After the Presidential Vote, 57% of Bulgarians Expect Society to Remain Divided, According to a Survey

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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According to a survey by Gallup International Balkan conducted specifically for the Referendum programme, 57% of Bulgarians believe society is more likely to remain divided after the presidential elections. The remaining 43% are more optimistic, expecting that there will be unity following the November 1 vote.

Infographics: “Gallup International Balkan”

For 71% of respondents, the results came as no surprise. A quarter (25%) said they were surprised, while 6% were unable to give an opinion.

What will change after the presidential election? The topic will be discussed on tonight’s edition of Referendum, at 9 pm.

Will divisions in society persist or will tensions ease? Dobrina Chesmedzhieva will discuss the question with political analysts Petar Cholakov and Lyubomir Stefanov, as well as journalists Yulia Vladimirova and Alexander Simov.

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