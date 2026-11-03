51 Snakes Hidden in Socks and Plastic Boxes Found in Lorry Near Vidin

During an inspection of a lorry near Vidin [Northwestern Bulgaria], customs officers discovered 51 snakes being transported without the required documents. The reptiles had been concealed in socks and plastic boxes in the cab and cargo compartments of the vehicle, which was travelling from Western Europe to the Middle East.

The inspection was carried out on 2 November in a car park outside the Vidin Customs Office. Officers initially found bundles of socks tied with cable ties, followed by plastic boxes. A total of 51 snakes were found inside them.

The reptiles included 36 royal pythons of various morphs, 12 juvenile and three adult Honduran milk snakes.

The royal pythons had been placed inside socks, while the Honduran milk snakes were kept in plastic boxes. It was established that the 36 royal pythons are a species protected under CITES, and none of the 51 reptiles found had the required documentation.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water have been notified. Inspectors from the Vidin Regional Directorate for Food Safety have drawn up an administrative violation report.

The snakes are to be transported to Sofia Zoo, where they will be housed. The investigation is ongoing.