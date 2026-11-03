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Flooding in Shabla: A Stream Overflowed, Flooding Yards and Homes; 16 People Evacuated

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Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
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The Shabla Municipality is urging residents and visitors to the town to be especially careful due to the challenging weather conditions

двама загинаха наводнение османие южна турция

Heavy rainfall caused a stream to overflow in Shabla [Northeastern Bulgaria, Dobrich municiplaity], flooding yards and houses in the lower part of the town. Sixteen people who were on properties threatened by the rising water were evacuated. No one is currently in danger, but water levels remain high and the situation continues to be monitored, said Darin Dimitrov, Director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Dobrich.

He said heavy rainfall had affected the area around Kamen Bryag and the stretch towards Shabla. Water from the stream that runs through the town burst its banks and flooded properties in the lower-lying areas. The flooding was caused by the heavy rain.

The stream had been largely cleared, but water flowing from fields outside the town carries dry vegetation, stalks and branches. These can accumulate around bridges and obstruct the flow of water, Dimitrov added.

Following a meeting of the municipal disaster response headquarters, preventive measures were agreed in view of further rainfall expected overnight. Mechanical equipment will be used to continue clearing the stream, while residents in potentially vulnerable areas will be warned and evacuated if necessary.

Joint teams from the fire service and police are due to patrol the area overnight and monitor water levels so they can respond promptly to any potential danger.

Darin Dimitrov said arrangements had been made across the region to monitor high-risk locations where water could overflow riverbeds and flood yards and homes. According to the fire service operations centre, Shabla is currently the only place in the region experiencing a difficult situation.

Shabla Municipality has urged residents and visitors to exercise particular caution. The local authorities recommend avoiding low-lying areas of settlements and places where water may accumulate and cause flooding, refraining from unnecessary risky journeys, and not attempting to cross flooded sections or roads. People are advised to follow official announcements and comply with instructions from the relevant authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Dobrich Regional Administration reported that traffic on the Shabla–Durankulak road had been partially closed between 1 am and 4 am because of a flooded section.

Source: BTA

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