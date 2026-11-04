Bulgaria's Research Vessel Sets Sail on Its Fifth Mission to Antarctica

The research vessel Sts Cyril and Methodius (RSV 421) set sail today, November 4, on its fifth expedition to Antarctica, the Naval Academy in Varna announced. The ceremonial military send-off took place at the Sea Station.

The vessel is heading for Antarctica to help support the latest Bulgarian polar expedition and the research activities at Bulgaria’s St Kliment Ohridski Base on Livingston Island.

The Naval Academy emphasised that RSV 421’s mission is essential to the development of Bulgaria’s presence in the polar regions, the conduct of scientific research and the strengthening of the country’s position as an active participant in international Antarctic cooperation.

President Iotova Handed the National Flag to Bulgaria's 35th Antarctic Expedition