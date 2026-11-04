Minister of Energy: 286 Customer Substations Shut Down; Sofia District Heating Is Not Ready for Winter Season

286 district heating substations operated by Sofia district heating company have been shut down due to emergency situations, and the company is not prepared for winter, Energy Minister Ivа Petrova said during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Energy Committee on November 4.

For a large proportion of these substations, the disruption has lasted for more than two months, Petrova added. A further 400 emergency incidents are being monitored.

“If there are problems with district heating supplies, they will not be due to any lack of commitment on the part of [public supplier] Bulgargaz or a failure to fulfil its obligations. They will be entirely attributable to inadequate preparation and organisation for this heating season on the part of Sofia district heating company “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”, Ivа Petrova said.

According to Petrova, inspections carried out ahead of the start of the heating season had identified serious shortcomings in the company’s preparations.

Regarding heat energy, the minister said that the increase in natural gas prices would be offset through existing statutory mechanisms and the Electricity System Security Fund. As a result, the price rise would not be passed on to household bills during the current regulatory period.