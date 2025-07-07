БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
PM Zhelyazkov Expects No Surprises in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession, Calls for Unity

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov commented on tomorrow’s upcoming votes in Brussels and Strasbourg concerning Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. He stated that he does not anticipate any surprises at this final stage, as Bulgaria fully meets all the criteria for joining the euro area.

Just hours before the decisive votes, the Prime Minister called for national unity.

He stressed the importance of the Bulgarian delegation voting unanimously in favour of Bulgaria’s national interest. Zhelyazkov explained that he does not expect any surprises and once again confirmed that our country meets the convergence criteria.

He said that there is still more work to be done before the effective introduction of the euro. The Prime Minister urged Bulgarians not to rush to convert their savings prematurely.

Rosen Zhelyazkov: “From the beginning of next year, for a period of six months, levs will be exchangeable into euros free of charge at all commercial banks, as well as at Bulgarian Posts branches in settlements where there are no bank offices.”

During the second half of the year, conversions at commercial banks will incur a fee, while the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will continue to exchange currency free of charge and indefinitely.

The Prime Minister firmly stated that the government has taken all necessary steps to counter potential market speculation and would not tolerate abuse.

“There are political forces and their ‘avatars’ that exploit public fears and question the euro’s introduction, attempting to stir expectations of a new political crisis—creating the kind of murky waters in which they can pursue their own agendas.”

Zhelyazkov characterized recent no-confidence motions against the government as a normal part of political life, though in Bulgaria, he said, they tend to resemble a “burlesque” rather than constructive parliamentary scrutiny.

