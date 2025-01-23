НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the draft law on State Budget for 2025"

кабинетът желязков оттегля закона държавния бюджет 2025
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:54, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

It will be discussed and decided to withdraw the draft law on the state budget of Bulgaria for 2025", the bill on the NHIF, on State Social Insurance and the package of tax laws. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said this at the beginning of the first meeting of the regular government on January 23.

"This is necessary on the basis of the picture that we have from the January 2025 report and the data that were published by Eurostat to be able to make a more accurate assessment and on the basis of the assumptions and the analyses and the macro framework and the forecasts of the possibilities for the budget, Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will do the necessary to present this to the public," Zhelyazkov added.

The Zhelyazkov cabinet has three deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers. On taking office, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov promised to present a governance programme with specific policies and financial estimates within a month. In the meantime, the Joint Governance Council has started its work, at which the urgent need for a regular budget was stated.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned
District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned
21:45, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
21:20, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
21:03, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
19:04, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
18:58, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
 GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
17:38, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
17:03, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
16:41, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
16:06, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
14:59, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
21:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
19:48, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
More from: Politics
Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
MP Lena Borislavova waives her parliamentary immunity
MP Lena Borislavova waives her parliamentary immunity
Топ 24
Най-четени
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но данъците няма да се пипат
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но...
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата край Локорско
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата...
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище София
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище...
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е подигравка"
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е...
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд. лева, предстоят ни много тежки и сериозни изпитания
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд....
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Борисов се отказва от председателското място на Комисията по външна политика
Борисов се отказва от председателското място на Комисията по външна...
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище София
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище София
Външният министър Георг Георгиев: България цени усилията на Оман за освобождаването на българите
Външният министър Георг Георгиев: България цени усилията на Оман за освобождаването на българите