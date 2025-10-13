БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Police Arrests Man with Over 8 kg of Methamphetamine in Yambol

Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
The drug was found in a car during a special operation in Yambol

гдбоп задържа мъж метамфетамин

The General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP) has detained a man in possession of more than 8 kilogrammes of methamphetamine. The drugs were discovered in a vehicle during a special operation in the city of Yambol.

The operation took place on October 10, 2025. During the investigation, officers stopped and searched a car driven by a 42-year-old man.

On the back seat of the vehicle, police found nine transparent plastic bags containing a crystalline substance hidden inside a water dispenser. A field test confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine.

The seized drugs have an estimated value of 560,000 BGN based on judicial pricing standards. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office.

Photos by General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

The suspect has been charged under Article 354a, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code for possession and intent to distribute narcotics. By order of the supervising prosecutor, his detention has been extended to 72 hours.

The investigation into the criminal activity is ongoing.

