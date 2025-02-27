НОВИНИ
Police Disrupted a Drugs Lab in Burgas

спецакция полицията района женския пазар софия
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A rolling drug laboratory was uncovered by the police in the "Meden Rudnik" residential district of Burgas.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search at a private house in "Preobrazhenska" street, where they found two men, aged 18 and 42, as well as the 38-year-old mother of one of them.

In the house, a specially equipped room for the production of methamphetamine was discovered. Items and precursors intended for the production of the drug were found and seized.

A finished product was also found - a drug with a total weight of about 10 grammes, which reacted to methamphetamine in a field drug test. The three were detained for up to 24 hours and a fast-track procedure was initiated in the case.

