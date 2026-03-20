Police in Burgas Uncover Cannabis Farm, Seize 15kg of Marijuana

Police in Burgas have uncovered an indoor cannabis cultivation site, seizing around 15 kilogrammes of marijuana. A 40-year-old man was arrested during an operation carried out by criminal investigators.

At approximately 17:30 on 19 March, the suspect was stopped in the area of Block 412 in the Meden Rudnik residential district.

During a subsequent search of his home, officers discovered equipment used for cultivating cannabis, along with approximately 15 kilogrammes of dried plant material identified as marijuana. The drugs were divided into three plastic sacks and stored in large containers.

The man is known to the police and has previous convictions. He has been detained for up to 24 hours, and fast-track legal proceedings have been initiated.







