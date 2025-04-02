БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police officers awarded for helping a family left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre of Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази
наградиха полицаите помогнали семейството останало без дом заради рухнала сграда бургас

Six police officers and the Deputy District Governor of Burgas were awarded for their assistance to a family that was left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre. They received accolades from the Director of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov, during an official ceremony on April 2.

The participants entered the deteriorating building, which was in great risk of collapse. The building had tenants, a family from Burgas. Upon arrival, the police found that the family had left the property, leaving behind their pets—a pincher dog and a Persian cat—as well as all their family documents.

In the ruins, Deputy Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov, along with six police officers, entered the building. These officers were: Chief Inspector Ivaylo Indzhov, head of the "Security Police" sector; Senior Inspector Dimitar Marazov, head of the "Territorial Police" group; Junior Expert Yordan Petrov, commander of the "Patrol and Post Activity" division; Junior Inspector Panayot Gradev, police officer in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group; Junior Expert Plamen Dimitrov, Junior Police Inspector in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group; and Junior Expert Georgi Demirev, Junior Police Inspector in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group.

At the risk of their own lives, they entered the crumbling building, rescuing the family's cat and dog, as well as their important documents.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
1
Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви широкомащабни мита
2
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви...
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
3
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета...
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в България, Германия и Полша
4
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в...
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме България от ЕС
5
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме...
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие
6
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post? Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post?
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ