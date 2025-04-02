Police officers awarded for helping a family left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre of Burgas

Six police officers and the Deputy District Governor of Burgas were awarded for their assistance to a family that was left homeless after a building collapsed in the city centre. They received accolades from the Director of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, Senior Commissioner Vladimir Marinov, during an official ceremony on April 2.

The participants entered the deteriorating building, which was in great risk of collapse. The building had tenants, a family from Burgas. Upon arrival, the police found that the family had left the property, leaving behind their pets—a pincher dog and a Persian cat—as well as all their family documents.

In the ruins, Deputy Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov, along with six police officers, entered the building. These officers were: Chief Inspector Ivaylo Indzhov, head of the "Security Police" sector; Senior Inspector Dimitar Marazov, head of the "Territorial Police" group; Junior Expert Yordan Petrov, commander of the "Patrol and Post Activity" division; Junior Inspector Panayot Gradev, police officer in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group; Junior Expert Plamen Dimitrov, Junior Police Inspector in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group; and Junior Expert Georgi Demirev, Junior Police Inspector in the "Patrol and Post Activity" group.

At the risk of their own lives, they entered the crumbling building, rescuing the family's cat and dog, as well as their important documents.