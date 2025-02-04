НОВИНИ
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained

The blocked sites are among the most visited, only one of them had more than 100 orders per day

гдбоп разби престъпна група ощетявала бюджета милиони левове
Снимка: General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:09, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has shut down two of the most active websites for selling vapes and substances with content similar to cannabis, which are prohibited by law. This occurred as part of a special operation.

The now-blocked websites had significant turnover, with unofficial information suggesting that one of them received over 100 orders per day.

Three individuals have been detained so far. The operation is a joint effort by the anti-mafia unit from "Cybercrime" and "Drug Trafficking."

For a long time, GDBOP has been working on websites selling such vapes. This was stated by Interior Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, yesterday.

The police are actively working to have them blocked and find a way to keep them off the Bulgarian market.

"The major problem, however, is that certain people, who are clearly seeking profit and disregard the law, have begun to look for such substances, which are highly dubious and could be harmful to health. Such substances have already been seized. We will announce it, but of course, we will present a plan in Parliament and to the President on how we will proceed from here on – the Ministry of Interior in general and GDBOP in particular," said Minister of interior, Daniel Mitov.

The issue of vapes became the reason for President Rumen Radev to convene the Consultative Council for National Security.

This will take place on February 18, when threats arising from the distribution of narcotic and intoxicating substances will be discussed.

