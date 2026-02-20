President Iotova Signs Decree Relieving Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister

President Iliana Iotova on Febriary 20 signed a decree formally relieving Stoil Tsitselkov of his duties as caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, the presidential press office announced. The document was issued under Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution.

Deputy prime minister for fair elections Stoil Tsitselkov resigned, Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov accepted it

His resignation comes a day after the caretaker Cabinet took office.

Tsitselkov, appointed by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov to oversee fair elections, submitted his resignation earlier today, which was accepted by the Prime Minister.

The resignation followed a scandal over Tsitselkov’s biography. The party There Is Such a People cited previous convictions for drink-driving, possession of marijuana, and a purported European Commission ban preventing him from serving as an EU election observer.

Tsitselkov said he was the target of a coordinated campaign against him and the caretaker cabinet and vowed to defend his rights in court “against the unlawful dissemination of personal data and abuse of power.”