President Radev Attends Opening of EnduroSat’s New Space Centre

The development of a modern economy, defence capabilities and even everyday life is unthinkable without advances in space science, technology and industry. That was the message from President Rumen Radev, who today, October 30, took part in the opening of the new space centre of EnduroSat. The Bulgarian company specialises in the design, assembly and production of satellites and is among the fastest-growing in the sector.

“Over the years we have succeeded in building a strong and dynamic ecosystem in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, mechatronics and many other areas of modern science and technology,” President Radev said in his address.

He noted that during his visit earlier this week to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative forum, as well as in a number of bilateral meetings, Bulgaria had repeatedly been described as “the Silicon Valley of the Balkans”.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of the inspiration and hard work of many people, and of efforts made at every level – governmental and societal,” he added. The President recalled that Bulgaria has more than half a century of experience in space research and industry. Among the country’s achievements, he highlighted that Bulgaria was the sixth nation to send a human into space and the third to begin producing space food. The first space greenhouse, 'Svet', was a Bulgarian invention, in which wheat was successfully grown in space for the first time. In 1972, the first Bulgarian scientific instrument — Pribor-1 — was launched into space. Radev also pointed out that researchers from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences have developed more than 150 unique scientific instruments over the years, some of which are still operating on board the International Space Station, while one continues to orbit Mars, ready to transmit data back to Earth.

President Radev further noted the creation of the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) — the first of its kind in Eastern Europe — which is making confident progress in developing and modelling quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.

“Bulgaria also has the highest number of IT specialists per capita, which makes us an attractive destination for investment by companies looking to build high-tech business,” he underlined.

Radev said EnduroSat was not only a space company but also a clear example that there are no limits to success when bold vision, hard work and teamwork are present. The company, he said, showcases the capabilities Bulgaria can offer its partners and allies, the President said.

The President also praised EnduroSat’s efforts to support young talent through its Space Challenges educational programme, which trains participants from Bulgaria and abroad and provides both theoretical and practical experience. He also highlighted the company’s joint master’s programme in Space Engineering and Technology, developed together with the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, the Georgi Benkovski Air Force Academy and Sofia University, aimed at preparing the next generation of space engineers.