БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev Awards Iraq’s Ambassador Lina Omar with the “Madara Horseman” Order

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази

The state award is presented to the diplomat for her contributions to the development of bilateral relations.

президентът румен радев удостои орден мадарски конник посланика ирак лина омар

President Rumen Radev presented the the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to Iraq’s Ambassador, Lina Omar, during a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall on November 28. The state honour recognises her contributions to the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Iraq.

The diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Iraq were established on 14 August 1958, the Foreign Ministry website said.

“Bulgaria highly values the relations between our two countries and views Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East. Our traditionally good relations are marked by an active political dialogue at all levels. This dynamic has been preserved despite the profound geopolitical changes that occurred at the end of the 20th century. Today, we can say that we continue to develop our relations with the same intensity and success,” President Radev said.

He added that the prospect of opening a new dynamic of our bilateral cooperation is emerging and stressed that the awarding of Lina Omar is an appreciation of her overall diplomatic activity Bulgaria. "The award she receives today is an expression of the Bulgarian side's desire to continue deepening our cooperation," the President said.

Photos by BTA

This award is a personal privilege and a reflection of the strong long-standing relations between the two republics. This recognition underlines the solid foundations of cooperation, trust and mutual respect that our two nations have built over the years. It reaffirms the strength of our diplomatic relations based on open and transparent dialogue, shared interests and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity, said Lina Omar at the ceremony.

She thanked the Bulgarian people for their respect and support throughout her term in office in Sofia.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
1
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен мъж в Мадан
2
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен...
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
3
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига...
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения, съобщиха от ПП
4
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения,...
Владислав Горанов: Бюджетът не е оттеглен, приет е на първо четене и стои в дневния ред на НС
5
Владислав Горанов: Бюджетът не е оттеглен, приет е на първо четене...
Откриват пет нови домове за възрастни хора
6
Откриват пет нови домове за възрастни хора

Най-четени

Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
1
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Bulgaria

Mayor of Varna Released from Custody: “I Can’t Wait for the Truth to Come Out”
Mayor of Varna Released from Custody: “I Can’t Wait for the Truth to Come Out”
Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road Average Speed Cameras Catch Motorist at 248 km/h on Ravadinovo–Tsalapitsa Road
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure Heavy Rain Continues in South-Western Bulgaria, Flooding Homes and Infrastructure
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Road Agency Urges Drivers to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Travel Road Agency Urges Drivers to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Travel
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
The Week Ends In Red Weather Alert and Heavy Rain, but Next Week Starts with Sunshine The Week Ends In Red Weather Alert and Heavy Rain, but Next Week Starts with Sunshine
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Sofia to Introduce Temporary Waste Collection Measures in Three Districts from 1 December Sofia to Introduce Temporary Waste Collection Measures in Three Districts from 1 December
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с работодатели и синдикати (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с...
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Премиерът инспектира скъсаните диги на "Напоителни системи" в Симитли Премиерът инспектира скъсаните диги на "Напоителни системи" в Симитли
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря реформата...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
"Нямам търпение истината да излезе наяве": Варненският...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Спор в парламента: Борисов, Мирчев и Василев си размениха остри...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Мир срещу земя? Украйна е изправена пред тежки дни на избор
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ