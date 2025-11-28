President Radev Awards Iraq’s Ambassador Lina Omar with the “Madara Horseman” Order

President Rumen Radev presented the the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to Iraq’s Ambassador, Lina Omar, during a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall on November 28. The state honour recognises her contributions to the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Iraq.

The diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Iraq were established on 14 August 1958, the Foreign Ministry website said.

“Bulgaria highly values the relations between our two countries and views Iraq as an important partner in the Middle East. Our traditionally good relations are marked by an active political dialogue at all levels. This dynamic has been preserved despite the profound geopolitical changes that occurred at the end of the 20th century. Today, we can say that we continue to develop our relations with the same intensity and success,” President Radev said.

He added that the prospect of opening a new dynamic of our bilateral cooperation is emerging and stressed that the awarding of Lina Omar is an appreciation of her overall diplomatic activity Bulgaria. "The award she receives today is an expression of the Bulgarian side's desire to continue deepening our cooperation," the President said.

Photos by BTA

This award is a personal privilege and a reflection of the strong long-standing relations between the two republics. This recognition underlines the solid foundations of cooperation, trust and mutual respect that our two nations have built over the years. It reaffirms the strength of our diplomatic relations based on open and transparent dialogue, shared interests and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity, said Lina Omar at the ceremony.

She thanked the Bulgarian people for their respect and support throughout her term in office in Sofia.