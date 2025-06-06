БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение...
President Radev Congratulates the Muslim Community in Bulgaria on the Occasion of the Eid al-Adha

This is a celebration of faith, mercy and spiritual uplift, the Head of State added

президентът румен радев удостои държавни отличия дейци културата науката снимки

President Rumen Radev extends his greetings to the representatives of the Muslim community in Bulgaria on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram).

"Eid al-Adha reminds us of the need for justice, solidarity, and compassion, of the meaning and importance of our attitude towards our fellow man,” the President states in his message.

Rumen Radev notes that these common human values should be an integral part of ourdaily lives and lead us to a brighter future.

The President notes that Eid al-Adha is a celebration of faith, mercy, and spiritual uplift, and wishes the entire Muslim community in Bulgaria peace, health, and prosperity.

