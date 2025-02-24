НОВИНИ
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution

The concerns of many Bulgarians regarding the introduction of the euro are real, added Rumen Radev

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:48, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
"Three years after the start of the war, after hundreds of thousands of casualties and devastation, this conflict cannot find a military solution. The entire blind faith in victory, in a military solution, the encouragement of the Ukrainian leadership by a number of leaders, instead of building stable defensive lines to preserve the potential of the country's armed forces, the push for a counteroffensive without having the necessary conditions for a successful offensive operation has led to a disaster for Ukraine, with consequences for the whole of Europe," said President Rumen Radev on February 24.

He expressed hope that reason would prevail, that the diplomatic efforts which replace shells and bombs would intensify, and that next year the anniversary would be marked without being in a state of war.

"Bulgaria has made many mistakes, but managed to avoid the biggest one — violence. I urge the members of the public and political parties to preserve civil peace because Europe and the world are going through an extremely dangerous period, and any act of violence and vandalism at this moment, regardless of the cause and author, is an attack against Bulgaria," Radev commented.

According to him, everyone has the right to an opinion and to protest, but the law is the same for everyone.

"It must be recognized that the concerns of many Bulgarians about the introduction of the euro are real and cannot be arrogantly dismissed. I have long insisted that there should be not just an information campaign, not just an explanation of the benefits and risks of the euro, but clear, real, and specific measures, bodies and mechanisms to guarantee the purchasing power of Bulgarian citizens. So far, I do not see any, and inaction may shift this dispute to be solved on the streets. It is the government and Parliament's move now," Radev added.

The President attended the 67th edition of the "Bulgarian Sportsman of the Year" ceremony. The competition is held annually and honours the most deserving Bulgarian athletes, teams and coaches based on their achievements over the past year.

