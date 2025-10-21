БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Radev: The Government Is in Paralysis, Waiting for Instructions from a Sanctioned Politician

“I hope that the experienced Borissov will explain to his mentor that running a state is not a child’s game with toy cars,” the head of state said.

“I do not wish to comment before the results of the Council for Joint Governance are clear, but it is evident to everyone that those in power are in a state of paralysis, waiting for a politician sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act to tell them whether they will continue to exist. We see a government afraid to hold meetings, a Parliament afraid to form a quorum — until that same politician gives them permission,” President Rumen Radev told journalists at a briefing on October 21.

Important Political Week Begins – Will the Government Be Reformatted?

Asked whether the use of his personal vehicle posed a problem for the National Service for Protection (NSP), the head of state replied:

“My security operates fully in accordance with the NSP’s rules. But have you noticed that the sponsor of the legislative amendment that stripped my administration of its vehicles wrote in the impact assessment that the change would not entail additional costs? That sponsor was from the 'MRF-New Beginning'. The same New Beginning party yesterday urgently demanded that funds be released to buy cars for the presidential administration. How do you interpret that? I hope the experienced Mr Borissov explains to his protégé that running a state is not a child’s game with toy cars.”

Tensions Rise in Parliament over Amendments to NSP Act - National Protection Service to No Longer Drive President's Administration Members, MPs Decide

'MRF–New Beginning' Urges Finance Minister to Provide Funds for Presidential Administration Vehicles

The President stated he would not initiate a public procurement procedure for purchasing vehicles for his administration:

“Apparently, this is some people’s idea of statehood — while, at the same time, as a parliamentary majority, they refuse to step out of their limousines. My administration will continue to perform its functions through the personal commitment of its staff. As for public tenders for cars, fuel, garages or servicing — I will not authorise any. The results of such procedures would only be relevant to the next administration, not mine, and I do not intend to pre-empt its choices — it may have entirely different preferences.”

President Radev: I Stand in Solidarity with the Staff - I Will Use My Personal Car When Travelling with Members of the Presidential Institution

Regarding the investigation launched by the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), Radev assured that no irregularities had occurred in the public procurement process for allocating funds under The Bulgarian Christmas charity initiative. He questioned instead why 550 children rely on donations for life-saving medicines each year:

“These are routine procedures, yet this year someone is trying to turn them into a scandal meant to discredit the presidency. That will not succeed. Why don’t you ask those responsible why 550 children every year depend on The Bulgarian Christmas for life-saving treatment? Why has the National Health Insurance Fund once again refused to cover vital medicines for these children, forcing their parents to rely on charity?”

The President made his remarks after attending the Annual Conference of the International Association of Public Broadcasters.

