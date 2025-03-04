President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the U.S. Air War College

Head of State Rumen Radev on February 4 held a meeting with students and lecturers from the Air War College in the United States. The meeting was also attended by the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Bulgaria, Susan Falatko, as reported by the press office of the President. The President graduated with honours from the college in 2003 with a master's degree in Strategic Studies.

The conversation focused on the security environment and the challenges at both regional and international levels, arising from numerous and intertwined crises, including military ones. Various approaches to ending the military conflict in Ukraine were discussed, as well as the role of Europe in this process. Against the backdrop of these challenges, President Radev reminded of Bulgaria's position as a guarantor of energy diversification and transport connectivity in the Balkans and Southeastern Europe.

The partnership between Bulgaria and the USA in the field of defence and security was highlighted, as well as the cooperation between the two countries regarding the modernisation of the Bulgarian Army. The President emphasised that, alongside the large modernisation projects for the Armed Forces, investment in smaller projects that ensure asymmetric superiority is also necessary. He pointed out that, in addition to acquiring defence equipment, continuing joint exercises and experience exchange are crucial for the development of modern defence capabilities. In this context, President Radev emphasised the importance of training Bulgarian military personnel in the USA.

Representatives from the Air War College presented the President with a statue of an eagle, and in return, the President presented the college with a plaque of the Madara Rider, symbolising Bulgaria's centuries-old statehood and culture.

