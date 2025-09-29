Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97

The price of the consumer basket of basic products at wholesale rates remains at BGN 97, the same as last week, according to the weekly briefing from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

Over the past week, the most significant price increase was seen in tomatoes, which rose by BGN 0.36. Grapes increased by BGN 0.11, rice by BGN 0.07, and pork by BGN 0.10.

Conversely, cucumbers fell by BGN 0.11, green peppers by BGN 0.17, cooking oil by BGN 0.15, and cheese by BGN 0.10. These observations have been recorded by the commission since 20 May.