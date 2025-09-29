Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97

It was the same value as last week.
The price of the consumer basket of basic products at wholesale rates remains at BGN 97, the same as last week, according to the weekly briefing from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.
Over the past week, the most significant price increase was seen in tomatoes, which rose by BGN 0.36. Grapes increased by BGN 0.11, rice by BGN 0.07, and pork by BGN 0.10.
Conversely, cucumbers fell by BGN 0.11, green peppers by BGN 0.17, cooking oil by BGN 0.15, and cheese by BGN 0.10. These observations have been recorded by the commission since 20 May.
"Among the main food products, we only observed price increases for cheese, eggs, and chicken. Prices for cucumbers, courgettes, lemons, peaches, and apples – that is, for fruits and vegetables – remain below the levels of the past 120 days. These fluctuations are normal and are not influenced by external factors, the eurozone, or manipulation. I encourage consumers to check wholesale prices. This basket is not intended for direct purchase at this value, but to give an overview of wholesale food prices. Consumers can compare prices across different outlets and make informed choices when shopping," said Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.