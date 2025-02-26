НОВИНИ
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy

Росен Желязков
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:21, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has requested the establishment of a connection between the systems of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Customs Agency, as well as access to the cameras of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). At the beginning of today’s government meeting on February 26), the Prime Minister reiterated that one of the government’s key goals is to bring greater transparency to the shadow economy.

According to the expert analyses presented to him, the policy addressing the adverse effects of the grey sector has stagnated. As a result, Zhelyazkov requested that Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov ensure more active operations by the revenue agencies.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister: "In this context, the NRA and Customs are expected to operate at the necessary level to meet the assigned tasks. For this reason, I am assigning you, as well as Minister Ivanov, the task of connecting the systems of the NRA and Customs and providing access to the cameras of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). The goal is to ensure more effective and real-time control over deliveries."

