Prime Minister Rumen Radev and a U.S. Representative Discussed Security in the Black Sea Region

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met today with David Baker, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Security and Political Affairs. He is visiting Bulgaria on the occasion of the arrival of the first Stryker combat vehicles in the Land Forces.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

The talks covered aspects of strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in the fields of the economy and investment, high technology and energy. The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for Europe’s transport, energy and digital connectivity was highlighted. The meeting also focused on partnership in the field of defence and the security environment in the Black Sea.