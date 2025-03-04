Prime Minister Zhelyazkov convenes a meeting of the Security Council at the Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is convening a meeting of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers today, March 4.
The topic is "Review and Analysis of the Current Geopolitical Situation and the Resulting Risks to National Security."
In addition to the permanent members of the Council, invitations for participation in the meeting have also been sent to the chairpersons of all parliamentary groups.
