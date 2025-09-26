БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Will Address the UN General Assembly Tonight

Today, September 26 is the final day of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s participation, alongside the Bulgarian government delegation, at the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly. This evening, the Prime Minister will deliver his address from the organisation’s rostrum before heads of state and government from UN member states.

Zhelyazkov’s address from the world’s highest diplomatic rostrum is scheduled to begin late tonight Bulgarian time. He is expected to make a strong appeal to the international community for unity, against the backdrop of escalating conflicts and the urgent need for global peace and security.

In his address, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Bulgaria’s commitment to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and to a rules-based international order, with the United Nations as the cornerstone platform for dialogue and peace. Since joining the organisation 70 years ago, Bulgaria has consistently upheld its ideals, contributing to peacekeeping, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.

Key themes in Zhelyazkov’s address are expected to include the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the European integration of the Western Balkans.

These issues were also raised during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, where Bulgaria’s significant role over the past seven decades in safeguarding global peace and security was highlighted.

At the same time, the Prime Minister voiced his concerns about ongoing conflicts that hinder the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:
"But I also hold optimism that through science, technology, and sustainable development, humanity can make progress in meeting the growing needs of the global population. We also discussed Bulgaria’s role in the European context, as a country from the Black Sea region, and the challenges that arise from this."

The Secretary-General thanked Bulgaria for its support of UN reforms and congratulated the country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its membership in the organisation.

