Prof. Iva Hristova: The Chickenpox Vaccine Will Reduce Hospitalisations, Complications and Severe Cases

Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Ministry of Health envisages that only children can be vaccinated free of charge

The varicella (chickenpox) vaccine will reduce hospitalisations, complications, and severe cases, Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told BNT morning programme on September 18.

According to the Ministry of Health’s plans, the vaccine is to become mandatory. However, no financial resources have yet been allocated for its implementation.

“We hope that the necessary funding will be secured. The reason is that chickenpox is currently one of the most widespread infectious diseases, and certainly the most common childhood rash, with between 25,000 and 30,000 officially registered cases every year. It is also one of the more severe forms of childhood illness.

When a child contracts the disease, they usually cope more easily thanks to their stronger immune response. However, if adults become infected – especially those over the age of 20 who have never had the illness – it tends to progress much more severely, often with painful rashes that turn into purulent blisters and later scabs, leaving behind skin damage.

Furthermore, the virus remains in the body. Years later, if immunity drops, it can manifest as shingles. Many people who have had shingles know how painful it is – not only with a rash but also with very strong neuralgic pain, as the virus affects the nerves themselves.

With the vaccine, a huge number of children can be protected. Countries that have already introduced it – over half of European nations as well as the United States – report a significant reduction in hospitalisations, complications, and severe cases, which is extremely important. This is why the possibility of making the vaccine mandatory has been under consideration for years: so that the state can protect children and ensure access for all,” Professor Hristova explained.


The Ministry of Health plans to provide the vaccine free of charge for children only.

“It will be given to children between 12 and 15 months as a first dose, and between 4 and 6 years as a second dose. The state will cover the cost for them.
For older children, vaccination remains possible and advisable. Those between 6 and 13 years of age must have at least a three-month interval between doses, while for older children and adults, an interval of just one month is sufficient. Adults can also be vaccinated, with two doses required in both cases,” she clarified.

