Climate change is seriously affecting Bulgaria and the water crisis is just one of the manifestations of what is happening, explained Professor Hristo Pimpirev, head of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, in an interview for The Day Begins on BNT on September 26.

“Half a million Bulgarians are suffering because they lack access to normal drinking water and even water for basic needs – this is a shameful situation,” said Prof. Pimpirev.

He stressed that the solution lies not in political headquarters but in the work of specialists.

“Ministers will not turn the water back on. There are experts – entire scientific fields, professors and academics – who have dedicated their lives to studying water. There are technologies to extract fresh water from the Danube, as is done in Germany and other European countries. Twenty million people drink clean water from the Danube. Yet we do not turn to the scientists and specialists.”

According to him, climate change will seriously impact the region:

“We are moving into a semi-arid climate. This is becoming semi-desert – all scientists predict it, not just Bulgarian ones but globally.”

The discussion also touched upon the Ocean Treaty.

“We have not ratified it and have missed the opportunity to help protect half of the Earth’s surface. Romania, Croatia, Albania – even landlocked Hungary – have already done so,” Prof. Pimpirev emphasised.

He also spoke about international interest in Bulgarian Antarctic research, particularly CNN’s coverage of studies involving Lactobacillus bulgaricus – the beneficial bacterium found in Bulgarian yoghurt.

“This is scientific research we have been conducting for three years during our Antarctic expeditions. The journey there and back takes 90 days, with a further two months spent in Antarctica, living in isolation. Crews and polar researchers are under great stress. When they return to populated areas, they are immediately exposed to various viruses, so they need enhanced immune protection. The studies with Lactobacillus bulgaricus show that it helps people cope more easily with the stress of such a closed community. This is similar to what crews will experience during missions to Mars. The research is extremely important for space exploration. It turns out that those who take Lactobacillus are far less prone to stress and illness when returning to normal life full of infections.”

The bacterium is taken in probiotic form, which attracted the attention of CNN’s European team, now producing a documentary on the subject.

Prof. Pimpirev also announced that on 7 November, the research vessel Sts. Cyril and Methodius will depart on its fourth mission to Antarctica.