Prosecutor's Office and Ministry of Justice declared war on the property mafia

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has uncovered a scheme for acquiring properties from elderly people. This was announced on March 26 by Svetlana Dimitrova, a prosecutor at Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, who explained that fake arbitration court decisions were being used.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev stated that this is a property mafia and that the scam is brutal and unprecedented in scale:

"We are declaring war on the property mafia!"

In his words, all those involved must be found. The reason for the investigations is the case of the 90-year-old lady, Yanka, who almost lost her property. Currently, a lawsuit is underway to annul the arbitration decision, which is being heard by the Supreme Court. It turned out that the arbitration that issued the document is a phantom.

The scheme involved the conclusion of a preliminary contract which stated that the buyers had provided hundreds of thousands of leva in sacks. Minister Georgiev stressed that arbitration can be uncovered easier than a neighborhood store:

The scheme involves signing a preliminary contract, which states that buyers have provided hundreds of thousands of leva (BGN) in bags. Minister Georgiev stressed that arbitration can be opened more easily than a neighbourhood store:

"Arbitration courts are being used for fraud. Behind these bogus arbitrations stands the property mafia. That's why legislative changes need to be made," he clarified.

Prosecutor Borislav Georgiev explained that fake contracts had been created, and the cases are being decided through arbitration decisions. A private bailiff then places a lien on the property of the victim. These are mostly elderly, lonely people who cannot defend their rights.

An indictment for forging documents has already been filed against the individual known as "Zhoro Mazniya," who is the manager of the company involved. He is currently in custody, and his detention measure will be reviewed tomorrow.

The Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, added that data has been collected on individuals acting in complicity recruiting people with properties but no close relatives. In addition to Mazniya, seven other individuals were arrested yesterday. Many searches and seizures were carried out, and several similar cases have been consolidated.