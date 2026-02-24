Prosecutor's Office Received Two Reports by Senior Officials of the Ministry of Interior Alleging Pressure by the Caretaker Minister of Interior

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office said that yesterdayit had received two reports from senior officials of the Ministry of Interior alleging pressure by the caretaker Interior Minister, the institution said on February 24 in response to media enquiries.

On 23 February, a separate complaint was also filed by Members of Parliament alleging institutional pressure and “direct interference in the objective work” of the Ministry of Interior bodies involved in the investigations known publicly as the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases. The report was assigned to a supervising prosecutor in accordance with the principle of random selection.

Later the same day, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office received additional reports from two senior Ministry of Interior officials alleging pressure by the caretaker Minister of Interior. As the claims were identical, the reports were attached to the file opened on the basis of the initial complaint.

The supervising prosecutor ordered a check, as the Prosecutor’s Office is obliged to determine whether sufficient evidence of a crime exists whenever it is formally notified of such allegations.

The preliminary check has been assigned to the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.

Yesterday, caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, told the team from the National Police Directorate working on the 'Petrohan' and 'Okolchitsa' cases that he would not interfere in the investigations and had not done so.

“I have in no way interfered, nor will I interfere, in which evidence you consider credible, which lines of inquiry you pursue or abandon. I expect you to conduct a full, comprehensive and objective investigation into both pre-trial proceedings and to establish the objective truth. Only in this way can we bring reassurance to society. Continue your work,” the minister said.

He stressed that reports suggesting he intended to dismiss the investigative team were untrue.