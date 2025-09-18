Protest by 'Vazrazhdane' Party Blocks Central Sofia

An anti-government protest at the call of "Vazrazhdane" party took place this afternoon (Setember 18) near the National Assembly building in Sofia, accompanied by a heightened police presence.

Shortly after 15:30, protesters blocked the capital's Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard while awaiting the outcome of the fifth motion of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet.

Following the voting on the no-confidence motion, which resulted in the government's survival, Vazrazhdane MPs, led by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, joined the protesters and called for the resignation of the government.