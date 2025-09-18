БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Protest by 'Vazrazhdane' Party Blocks Central Sofia

The MPs from 'Vazrazhdane', led by their leader Kostadin Kostadinov, came out to the protesters and called for resignations

Костадин Костадинов
Снимка: BTA

An anti-government protest at the call of "Vazrazhdane" party took place this afternoon (Setember 18) near the National Assembly building in Sofia, accompanied by a heightened police presence.

Shortly after 15:30, protesters blocked the capital's Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard while awaiting the outcome of the fifth motion of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet.

Following the voting on the no-confidence motion, which resulted in the government's survival, Vazrazhdane MPs, led by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, joined the protesters and called for the resignation of the government.

