Protest of CITUB trade union in front of the Parliament for higher wages in a number of sectors

A week ago the employees of BNT submitted a petition to the National Assembly with a demand for decent and adequate pay for our work

протест кнсб блокира центъра софия

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) held a protest in front of the Parliament building in Sofia on March 21. The event is under the slogan "We Demand a Visible Increase in Salaries with the 2025 Budget."

The trade union organisation once again presented its demands for salary increases in the public sector. CITUB is insisting on securing an additional 250 million Bulgarian leva (BGN) in this year’s budget to allow for salary increase across various state institutions.

    According to the protest organisers, the proposed salary increase in the budget is barely noticeable. For this reason, they plan to give magnifying glasses to Members of Parliament before the session begins, as the budget is expected to be reviewed at second reading.

    A week ago, employees of BNT submitted a petition to the Parliament, calling for fair and adequate pay for their work. They also demanded thatearmarked funds for salary increases be included in this year’s budget.

    No such funds were voted by the relevant committee before the second reading, so we remind that we reserve the right to declare protest actions in accordance with the law. We support the protest organised by CITUB today in front of the Parlaiment.

