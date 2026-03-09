БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Галъп": Колко партии ще влязат в парламента,...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Потребителската кошница запазва стойността си от 57 евро
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest of Public Transport Workers Block One of the Lanes of Asparuhovo Bridge in Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Protesters have warned that if their demands are not met, the city’s public transport system could face a complete collapse, highlighting the severity of their concerns over pay and working conditions.

протест транспортните служители блокира аспаруховия мост варна
Снимка: BTA

Employees of the public transport system in Varna staged a protest motorcade, demanding a 5% pay rise retroactive to 1 January. Shortly before midday,on March 9. demonstrators briefly blocked both lanes of the Asparuhov Bridge, a key route linking the city with the district of Asparuhovo.

The blockade of both carriageways was temporary. At present, only the lane leading towards Asparuhovo remains blocked, while the lane towards Varna’s city centre is open to traffic.

Drivers say their demands are for better working conditions and wages that are adequate to the work they do. They warned that if their demands are not met, Varna’s public transport system could face a serious disruption.

Protesters say that after taxes and social security contributions are deducted, their take-home pay is significantly reduced.

One driver said:

“Our demands are for normal working conditions and pay that reflects the work we do.”

Another pointed to lack of proper breaks on some routes, saying:

“Drivers’ rest breaks are an issue – there are lines where there are no breaks at all.”
According to the drivers, gross monthly pay is around €1,150, rising to €1,300–€1,400 in the best cases, often due to additional shifts and reduced rest periods.

“Once taxes and contributions are taken out, you are left with almost nothing,” one driver said.
Workers also warn that low pay is leading to staff shortages, forcing existing employees to work significant amounts of overtime.

Because of the blockade on the road leading towards Asparuhovo, pedestrians have begun crossing the Asparuhov Bridge on foot, as vehicle traffic remains disrupted.

Protesters have warned that the section of the bridge leading to Asparuhovo could remain blocked until 18:00 today.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да поскъпва
1
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да поскъпва
Започва поетапно отваряне на израелското въздушно пространство за търговски полети, но при определени условия
2
Започва поетапно отваряне на израелското въздушно пространство за...
Обратно у дома: Продължава евакуацията на блокираните българи от Близкия изток
3
Обратно у дома: Продължава евакуацията на блокираните българи от...
Иран с нов върховен лидер: Кой е Моджтаба Хаменей, който пое властта в Техеран?
4
Иран с нов върховен лидер: Кой е Моджтаба Хаменей, който пое...
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
5
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
Кой ще е новият върховен лидер на Иран?
6
Кой ще е новият върховен лидер на Иран?

Най-четени

Две бебета близначета живеят в Националната кардиологична болница: здрави, но без дом
1
Две бебета близначета живеят в Националната кардиологична болница:...
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
2
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на световното първенство по футбол
3
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на...
След поредица дни с топло за сезона време - ще започне застудяване
4
След поредица дни с топло за сезона време - ще започне застудяване
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
5
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
6
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...

More from: Bulgaria

A Hint of Early Spring: Predominantly Sunny and Warm Weather Throughout the Week
A Hint of Early Spring: Predominantly Sunny and Warm Weather Throughout the Week
Sofia Celebrated National Liberation Day with Solemn Ceremony and Fireworks Display Sofia Celebrated National Liberation Day with Solemn Ceremony and Fireworks Display
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Bulgaria's National Day Marked with Celebrations at Historic Shipka Peak Bulgaria's National Day Marked with Celebrations at Historic Shipka Peak
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
On March 3 Bulgaria Celebrates National Liberation Day On March 3 Bulgaria Celebrates National Liberation Day
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
The Bulgarian tradition of Martenitsa on March 1 The Bulgarian tradition of Martenitsa on March 1
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.
Dara Will Rrepresent Bulgaria at Eurovision with the Song "Bangaranga" Dara Will Rrepresent Bulgaria at Eurovision with the Song "Bangaranga"
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

Водещи новини

"Галъп": Колко партии ще влязат в парламента, ако изборите са сега?
"Галъп": Колко партии ще влязат в парламента, ако...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
"Срам ме е от заплатата ми": Служители на "Български пощи" в цялата страна излязоха на протест "Срам ме е от заплатата ми": Служители на "Български пощи" в цялата страна излязоха на протест
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Потребителската кошница запазва стойността си от 57 евро Потребителската кошница запазва стойността си от 57 евро
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Политика
Съветът на ЕС одобри новия европейски главен прокурор Съветът на ЕС одобри новия европейски главен прокурор
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да поскъпва
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Иран с нов върховен лидер: Кой е Моджтаба Хаменей, който пое...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Обвинен в корупция: В Истанбул започна делото срещу кмета Екрем...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ