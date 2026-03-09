Protest of Public Transport Workers Block One of the Lanes of Asparuhovo Bridge in Varna

Employees of the public transport system in Varna staged a protest motorcade, demanding a 5% pay rise retroactive to 1 January. Shortly before midday,on March 9. demonstrators briefly blocked both lanes of the Asparuhov Bridge, a key route linking the city with the district of Asparuhovo.

The blockade of both carriageways was temporary. At present, only the lane leading towards Asparuhovo remains blocked, while the lane towards Varna’s city centre is open to traffic.

Drivers say their demands are for better working conditions and wages that are adequate to the work they do. They warned that if their demands are not met, Varna’s public transport system could face a serious disruption.

Protesters say that after taxes and social security contributions are deducted, their take-home pay is significantly reduced.

One driver said:

“Our demands are for normal working conditions and pay that reflects the work we do.”

Another pointed to lack of proper breaks on some routes, saying:

“Drivers’ rest breaks are an issue – there are lines where there are no breaks at all.”

According to the drivers, gross monthly pay is around €1,150, rising to €1,300–€1,400 in the best cases, often due to additional shifts and reduced rest periods.

“Once taxes and contributions are taken out, you are left with almost nothing,” one driver said.

Workers also warn that low pay is leading to staff shortages, forcing existing employees to work significant amounts of overtime.

Because of the blockade on the road leading towards Asparuhovo, pedestrians have begun crossing the Asparuhov Bridge on foot, as vehicle traffic remains disrupted.

Protesters have warned that the section of the bridge leading to Asparuhovo could remain blocked until 18:00 today.