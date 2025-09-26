БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
На фона на освирквания и протести: Пред ООН Нетаняху...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
От Финландия до България: Държавите от източния фланг ще...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Public Transport Tickets and Passes to Be Integrated into Mobile Wallets Within Months

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази
картите градския транспорт влизат дигиталните портфейли телефоните
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The Centre for Urban Mobility plans to make public transport tickets and season passes available in digital wallets on mobile phones within the next few months. With this innovation, passengers will no longer need to carry physical cards.

All validators will be certified to work with the new digital format, and even with a drained phone battery, it will still be possible to validate a virtual card. The technical side of the service is ready, and the Centre for Urban Mobility aims to launch it very soon.

imeon Stavrev, municipal councillor from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”, explained:
“Implementation is under way and is almost technically complete. A change to Sofia Municipality’s regulations still needs to be voted on. With just a few clicks, if you don’t already have a card, you’ll be able to purchase one and finalise everything with the Centre for Urban Mobility. Your phone will remind you when your card is about to expire, and you’ll be able to renew it using another card from your virtual wallet.”

He added that Centre for Urban Mobility has recently made its data open to the public, providing real-time public transport information through the international GTFS standard.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия – ще бъдем безкомпромисни", заяви директорката
1
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия...
Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия
2
Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
3
Александър Николов в поредицата "Спортните таланти на...
Картите за градския транспорт влизат в дигиталните портфейли на телефоните
4
Картите за градския транспорт влизат в дигиталните портфейли на...
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски от К2
5
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски...
Проф. Христо Пимпирев: „България върви към полупустинен климат, а ние не питаме учените“
6
Проф. Христо Пимпирев: „България върви към полупустинен...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
4
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)

More from: Bulgaria

Prof. Pimpirev, Head of Bulgarian Antarctic Institute: "Bulgaria is Heading Towards a Semi-Desert Climate, Yet We Do Not Consult the Scientists”
Prof. Pimpirev, Head of Bulgarian Antarctic Institute: "Bulgaria is Heading Towards a Semi-Desert Climate, Yet We Do Not Consult the Scientists”
Road Infrastructure Agency Urges Drivers to Allow Extra Travel Time on Trakia Motorway Due to Ongoing Repairs Road Infrastructure Agency Urges Drivers to Allow Extra Travel Time on Trakia Motorway Due to Ongoing Repairs
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Water Restrictions in Pleven Remain, Environment Minister Criticises Water Utility Water Restrictions in Pleven Remain, Environment Minister Criticises Water Utility
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Water Crisis in Breznik Will Continue At Least Until Next Summer If the Surveyed Water Sources Prove Unreliable Water Crisis in Breznik Will Continue At Least Until Next Summer If the Surveyed Water Sources Prove Unreliable
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski” President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.

Водещи новини

От Финландия до България: Държавите от източния фланг ще градят стена срещу дронове
От Финландия до България: Държавите от източния фланг ще градят...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
По света
Водният режим в Плевен остава, екоминистърът с критики към ВиК Водният режим в Плевен остава, екоминистърът с критики към ВиК
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
"Като блокада е": Километрични задръствания по АМ "Тракия" от и за София заради ремонти "Като блокада е": Километрични задръствания по АМ "Тракия" от и за София заради ремонти
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
На фона на освирквания и протести: Пред ООН Нетаняху осъди...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
По света
"С канче се поливаме": Брезник остава "жаден",...
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
У нас
Белене – място на памет и уроци за Европа
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
След скандалния клип с насилие между ученички - какво казват...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ