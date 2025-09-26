Public Transport Tickets and Passes to Be Integrated into Mobile Wallets Within Months

The Centre for Urban Mobility plans to make public transport tickets and season passes available in digital wallets on mobile phones within the next few months. With this innovation, passengers will no longer need to carry physical cards.

All validators will be certified to work with the new digital format, and even with a drained phone battery, it will still be possible to validate a virtual card. The technical side of the service is ready, and the Centre for Urban Mobility aims to launch it very soon.

imeon Stavrev, municipal councillor from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”, explained:

“Implementation is under way and is almost technically complete. A change to Sofia Municipality’s regulations still needs to be voted on. With just a few clicks, if you don’t already have a card, you’ll be able to purchase one and finalise everything with the Centre for Urban Mobility. Your phone will remind you when your card is about to expire, and you’ll be able to renew it using another card from your virtual wallet.”

He added that Centre for Urban Mobility has recently made its data open to the public, providing real-time public transport information through the international GTFS standard.