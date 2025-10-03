Road to Vitosha Mountains Temporarily Closed Because of Snowfall

In the capital, a severe weather warning was issued due to snowfall on Vitosha Mountain on October 3.

Because of the snowy conditions, today at precisely 9:23 a.m., residents of Sofia Municipality received notifications from the early warning system BG-ALERT. Roads within Vitosha Nature Park have been closed due to the risk of falling trees. Motor vehicles are not permitted to pass through the park; access is allowed only as far as the outskirts of Dragalevtsi, where a police patrol is diverting and turning back drivers.

The snowfall in the park has caused a large number of broken branches and fallen trees. At present, teams from the Sofia Inspectorate and the municipal emergency and prevention services are clearing the route towards Aleko Hut.

The Centre for Urban Mobility announced that bus services of line 66 were suspended, while lines 61 and 63 are operating only up to the "Byalata Cheshma" stop.

The Mountain Rescue Service has urged hiking enthusiasts to follow all safety measures, be properly equipped, and not venture far from the huts.