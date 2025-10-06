Rubbish Collection Crisis Deepens in Sofia’s “Lyulin” and “Krasno Selo” Districts

The waste collection crisis in Sofia’s “Lyulin” and “Krasno Selo” districts is deepening. Rubbish bins are overflowing, and piles of waste are accumulating around the containers. The heavy rain has further hampered the cleaning operations.

The municipality is appealing to citizens for understanding, patience, and cooperation. Residents are urged, where possible, to use recycling bins or dispose of their waste in unaffected areas. The crisis is expected to be resolved by 19 October.

Over 300,000 residents are affected by Sofia’s rubbish collectkon crisis.

By midday, bins in “Krasno Selo” were already overflowing, leaving many residents unsure of what to do:

On the side of the bucket." BNT: How are you managing?

Resident: We’re not! Resident: Is it our job to deal with this? There’s nowhere to throw it out, I don’t have a car. BNT: Do you know where the emergency containers are?

Resident: No, I didn’t even know there were any. Resident 2: There aren’t any! Resident 3: Of course there are, three of them! BNT: And when you see the bins are full, where do you leave your rubbish?

Resident: Next to the bin.

One of the additional containers in “Krasno Selo” has been placed on Koloman Street, right in front of Slavia Stadium, but residents have not yet been informed, and it remains almost empty.

During today’s major clean-up, the small utility van from the “Krasno Selo” Public Works and Sanitation Unit was the star of the operation. The municipal workers drove around the neighbourhood, loading the van with waste and unloading it at a temporary dumpsite on Zhitnitsa Street.

“We collect the rubbish and then transfer it into the large container.” “Those who can, come and help.” BNT: Is it difficult to manage? “Of course it’s difficult.”

Municipal waste treatment trucks are also arriving at the same site to transport the waste to the processing plant. Officials are urging residents not to dispose of bulky household waste over the next two weeks.

Dragomir Zakharyev, environmental officer for “Krasno Selo”, said:

“It’s important for people to stay informed. When they see things are not going well, they shouldn’t keep throwing rubbish out or cleaning out their basements and attics. Only household waste should be disposed of—nothing else.”

A third emergency bin has been placed on Bulair Street. In “Lyulin”, there are eight temporary waste collection points, all of which are marked on Google Maps.

The municipality refused to sign a contract with the company that won the public tender due to the high prices, while the municipal company declined to carry out the cleaning activities.