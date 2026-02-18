БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rumen Radev Says Proposed Caretaker Cabinet Includes Individuals with Pronounced Partisan and Political Affiliations

After the composition of the caretaker government became clear, Bulgaria’s President from 2017 to 2026, Rumen Radev, wrote on Facebook on February 18 that the "assemblage" coalition had excluded the presidential institution from the forming caretaker governments.

“The result is visible today,” Radev wrote, adding that the caretaker cabinet includes “clearly partisan and politically affiliated figures”. According to the former President, responsibility for the government rests solely with the Prime Minister and the parties participating in it.

“In essence, this is a partisan cabinet,” he said, calling on the public to closely monitor both the actions of the caretaker government and the preparation and conduct of the elections.

Rumen Radev, President 2017-2026: The assemblage sidelined the presidential institution from the formation of a caretaker government. The result we see today: a caretaker cabinet with pronounced partisan and political affiliations. Responsibility for it rests solely with the Prime Minister and the parties involved in his government. In essence, this is a partisan cabinet. I call on our entire society to closely monitor the actions of the caretaker cabinet and the preparation and conduct of the elections. Let us, through our vote in April, hold accountable the parties that encroached upon the Constitution in the name of power.”

