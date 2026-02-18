Rumen Radev Says Proposed Caretaker Cabinet Includes Individuals with Pronounced Partisan and Political Affiliations

After the composition of the caretaker government became clear, Bulgaria’s President from 2017 to 2026, Rumen Radev, wrote on Facebook on February 18 that the "assemblage" coalition had excluded the presidential institution from the forming caretaker governments.

“The result is visible today,” Radev wrote, adding that the caretaker cabinet includes “clearly partisan and politically affiliated figures”. According to the former President, responsibility for the government rests solely with the Prime Minister and the parties participating in it.

“In essence, this is a partisan cabinet,” he said, calling on the public to closely monitor both the actions of the caretaker government and the preparation and conduct of the elections.

