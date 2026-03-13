Ruse Becomes Bulgaria’s Capital of Classical Music as “March Music Days” Festival Kicks Off

From today, March 13 until 29 March, the city of Ruse transforms into Bulgaria’s hub for classical music. The 65th edition of the festival “March Music Days” opened with a performance by the local festival orchestra, featuring the world-renowned Bulgarian soprano Krasimira Stoyanova as soloist. She performed the celebrated finale from Richard Strauss’s opera Capriccio.

As the country’s oldest international classical music festival, March Music Days attracts soloists, conductors, and orchestras from around the world. This year, artists from 11 countries will perform, including six symphonic concerts, an opera premiere, and a guest appearance by the virtuoso violinist Ara Malikian.

Audiences can enjoy performances by the Romanian National Orchestra, the Sofia Philharmonic conducted by Nayden Todorov, the Varna Symphony Orchestra, and others. The festival’s opening concert was broadcast online, reaching audiences worldwide.